2,817 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,817 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at $49,123,611.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock valued at $958,101,276. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Melius Research started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.32.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

WMT opened at $80.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $644.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

