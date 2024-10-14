34,479 Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.08% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $3,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,990,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,046,785.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GIII shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.19. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.