3,567 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $892,895,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $286.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $286.95. The firm has a market cap of $430.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.