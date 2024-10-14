3,590 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Bought by Paladin Wealth LLC

Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,458,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after buying an additional 452,039 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5,430.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after buying an additional 227,656 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,818,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,079,000 after acquiring an additional 138,493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICVT opened at $84.35 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

