38,006 Shares in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.09% of Vital Farms as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $949,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,266,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,619,033.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

