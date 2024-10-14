403 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $604.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $611.59. The company has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.57.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.77.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

