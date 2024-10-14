430 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by City State Bank

City State Bank bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $334.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $342.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.29. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

