4,807 Shares in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Bought by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 215,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 306.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,067,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EWD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,800. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $43.96.
iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Company Profile
Ishares
