528 Shares in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of SW opened at $45.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

