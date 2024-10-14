5,751 Shares in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Acquired by Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 871.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $78.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.74.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

