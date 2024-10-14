5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Down 37.2% in September

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the September 15th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

5N Plus Price Performance

FPLSF remained flat at $4.96 during trading on Monday. 4,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,608. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $5.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $441.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.89.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

