741 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Acquired by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $91,748,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 313.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 30,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.14.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $605.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $566.07 and its 200-day moving average is $524.36. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

