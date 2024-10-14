A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.820-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $902.6 million-$902.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.7 million. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-3.850 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $80.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $194,319. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.