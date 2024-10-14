abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224.40 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 223 ($2.92), with a volume of 173234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.88).

abrdn Asian Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £347.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 214.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 213.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

