Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

AKR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.77. 754,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,967. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 297.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $23.84.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 46.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 422.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

