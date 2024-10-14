Acala Token (ACA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.62 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $66.62 million and $4.31 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Acala Token

Acala Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

