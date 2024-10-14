Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $106.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $111.05.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
