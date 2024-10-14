Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,025,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 249.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after buying an additional 3,110,601 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,474,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,619,000 after buying an additional 2,116,997 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,372,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $194.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $199.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.37.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
