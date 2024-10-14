Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 67,539 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

