Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $317.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $318.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

