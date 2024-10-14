Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,856,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 502,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 60,538 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 43,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 928,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares during the period.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DIAL stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

About Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

