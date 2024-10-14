Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,159,039,000 after acquiring an additional 188,580 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,204 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,451,945,000 after acquiring an additional 382,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,495,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,215,998,000 after acquiring an additional 707,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.49. 4,279,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,795,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.42. The company has a market cap of $270.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

