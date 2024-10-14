Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up about 5.3% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $52,022,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,147. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $110.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

