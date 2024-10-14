Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPME. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPME traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $105.00. 475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day moving average is $98.43. The company has a market cap of $402.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $105.32.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

