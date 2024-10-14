Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Lowers Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC cut its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 12,879,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,925,000 after buying an additional 2,028,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,036,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,552 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 970,104 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 331.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,200,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,562,000 after purchasing an additional 921,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,794,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,587,000 after buying an additional 795,553 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $30.64. 42,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,527. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

