Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 474,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 744,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after buying an additional 56,998 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,392. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.