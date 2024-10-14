Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,675 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Adecoagro worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGRO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adecoagro by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 95.5% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,526,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,654 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,379,000 after acquiring an additional 561,352 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AGRO traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.88. 53,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,307. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $411.42 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

AGRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

About Adecoagro

(Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

