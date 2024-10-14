ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 101.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,645 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $216,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.6% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,468,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares in the company, valued at $36,436,552.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,095,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -857.25 and a beta of 0.62. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $21.13.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

