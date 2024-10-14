Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading 3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $514.26 and last traded at $510.53. Approximately 989,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,217,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $495.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $225.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,229 shares of company stock worth $16,785,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

