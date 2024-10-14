Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $80.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,628.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,434.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 60.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

