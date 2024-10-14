Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.36 and last traded at $53.29, with a volume of 24670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advantest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $889.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.79 million. Advantest had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advantest Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

