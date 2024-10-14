Aerodrome Finance Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $221.87 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00002164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $221.87 million and $38.20 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aerodrome Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00255442 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,309,843,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,309,843,061.292357 with 651,918,454.3017913 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.28760035 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $21,517,992.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aerodrome Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aerodrome Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.