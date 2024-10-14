Affiance Financial LLC Acquires 3,254 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 99,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 302,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

