Affiance Financial LLC Has $5.40 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC owned about 1.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSPS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 105,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1,703.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 123,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 47,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RSPS opened at $31.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.