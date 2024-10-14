Affiance Financial LLC Purchases 14,476 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 160,000.0% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

