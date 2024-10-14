Affiance Financial LLC Purchases 3,365 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,334,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,853,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $286.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $286.39. The firm has a market cap of $429.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

