Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,582 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,366,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,897,000 after buying an additional 152,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,018,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,559,000 after acquiring an additional 254,880 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,862,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,413,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,756,000 after purchasing an additional 680,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,107,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,693 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 45,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,276. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLX. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $3,557,154.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,171,860 shares in the company, valued at $85,488,571.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

