Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.38.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $411.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,153. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $420.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

