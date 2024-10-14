Affinity Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.98. The company had a trading volume of 26,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,529. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $171.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.