Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases 675 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,620,000. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $112,749,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,110,000 after buying an additional 328,719 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 32.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 81,222 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

OWL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.52. 92,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,638. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 450.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.