Affinity Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $343.29. The stock had a trading volume of 104,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,302. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.60. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.