Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 610,700 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 484,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $1,097,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,441,345.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $1,097,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,367 shares in the company, valued at $85,441,345.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,901.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,734,810 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, September 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGYS

Agilysys Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $114.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.33 and its 200 day moving average is $99.01. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $115.52.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.