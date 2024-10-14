Agios Pharmaceuticals’ (AGIO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGIO. Leerink Partnrs cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,346.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,346.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,358. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,764 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 231,164 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,527,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

