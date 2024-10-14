AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNCM opened at $24.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $25.85.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.6312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.