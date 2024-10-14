Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $7,628,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.2% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $22,744,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Airbnb by 1,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $11,928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,951,359.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $89,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,818,511.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,951,359.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,496 shares of company stock valued at $74,116,934 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.67. The stock had a trading volume of 894,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.77. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

