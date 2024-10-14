Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 607,300 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 724,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbus Stock Up 0.5 %

Airbus stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.58. 797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $127.76 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.83.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

