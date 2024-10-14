Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. Alico has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Alico had a net margin of 56.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alico will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alico by 57.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 58,428 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alico by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 88,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alico by 4.7% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alico by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alico to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

