ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Million

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded up 5,313.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 23,243% against the dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $72.13 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.70 or 0.00257614 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO’s launch date was October 24th, 2021. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 1,534,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,240,533 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico. The Reddit community for ALL BEST ICO is https://reddit.com/r/allbestico/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. ALL BEST ICO has a current supply of 1,534,000,000 with 1,330,240,533 in circulation. The last known price of ALL BEST ICO is 0.00123867 USD and is down -98.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $26,119.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allbestico.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

