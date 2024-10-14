Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Allot Communications Stock Up 4.3 %

ALLT stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $111.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. The business had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLT. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.25 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

