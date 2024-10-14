Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Insider Purchases £521,250 in Stock

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) insider Clive Ian Kahn bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,085 ($27.29) per share, for a total transaction of £521,250 ($682,175.11).

Clive Ian Kahn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpha Group International alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Clive Ian Kahn purchased 25,000 shares of Alpha Group International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,207 ($28.88) per share, for a total transaction of £551,750 ($722,091.35).

On Thursday, September 12th, Clive Ian Kahn acquired 25,000 shares of Alpha Group International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,117 ($27.71) per share, with a total value of £529,250 ($692,644.94).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Clive Ian Kahn bought 50,000 shares of Alpha Group International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,077 ($27.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,038,500 ($1,359,115.30).

Alpha Group International Stock Performance

Shares of ALPH traded up GBX 56.78 ($0.74) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,186.78 ($28.62). 132,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,706. The company has a market capitalization of £924.35 million, a PE ratio of 986.11 and a beta of 1.71. Alpha Group International plc has a one year low of GBX 1,460 ($19.11) and a one year high of GBX 2,630 ($34.42). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,333.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,284.78.

Alpha Group International Cuts Dividend

About Alpha Group International

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Alpha Group International’s payout ratio is 787.04%.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.